It had been suggested that an extra day's bank holiday could be granted if England were victorious, but Downing Street has said it is not being consideredFull Article
Extra bank holiday hopes dashed following England Euro 2020 final defeat
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a “national day of celebration” if England are successful in the Euro 2020 final...
