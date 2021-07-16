Football rumours: Arsenal enters the race for Tammy Abraham
Arsenal have reportedly joined the list of clubs interested in Chelsea striker *Tammy Abraham*. The Telegraph says the Blues have already made the 23-year-old available to Inter Milan, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund, with Arsenal eager to commence talks on Abraham’s situation. However, Abraham’s price tag of £40m could prove to be a sticking point, with the Gunners likely to need to sell players to get anywhere near it.Full Article