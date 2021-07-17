A source has said the Duchess of Sussex had been working on the project with David Furnish for a long time before Megxit.Full Article
Meghan Markle's Netflix series 'planned before she left UK with Harry'
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Meghan Markle polishing her 'Pearl' for Netflix
Cover Video STUDIO
The Duchess of Sussex is returning to work to create and executive produce new animated series called Pearl for Netflix.
More coverage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Creating Animated Series For Netflix | THR News
The Hollywood Reporter
'Pearl' — created by the Duchess of Sussex — is about a young girl who is inspired by influential women in history and counts..
Herzogin Meghan: Zurück an die Arbeit
Cover Video DE STUDIO
Meghan Markle polishing her 'Pearl' for Netflix
Cover Video STUDIO