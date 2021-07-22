Third of young adults in England still without first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Published
A third of young adults in England have still not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures show.Full Article
Published
A third of young adults in England have still not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures show.Full Article
He can scant resist a slogan, but UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s insistence on describing Britain’s exit from lockdown as..
Thousands of Covid-19 jabs are being administered after stadiums and football grounds in London were transformed into mass..