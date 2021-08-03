Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon bus stop
Published
Gunshots have been fired near the entrance to the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries.Full Article
Published
Gunshots have been fired near the entrance to the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries.Full Article
Watch VideoGunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the..
The Pentagon lifted a lockdown Tuesday after multiple gunshots were fired near a bus platform by the facility's transit..