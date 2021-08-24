Croatia and Madeira could be taken off the green list and moved to amber this week in a huge holiday blow to UK holidaymakers.Full Article
Travel update could see countries change on green, amber and red lists in holiday blow
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Shapps defends the Government's traffic light system after latest update to travel rules.
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Grant Shapps outlines the new quarntine travel rules on Tom Swarbrick's LBC show this morning. Four countries are being removed..