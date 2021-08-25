The government's latest review of its controversial “traffic light” system and green list, red list and amber list will drop today or tomorrow.Full Article
Green, amber and red list travel update - 19 countries set to change
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
London Stansted and Southend Airport: Updated countries changing onto red and green travel lists
Essex Chronicle
A number of popular destinations have been lifted from the amber list
Gatwick and Heathrow: Updated green, amber and red travel lists coming into force August 30
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser
Advertisement
More coverage
Green, amber and red travel list changes confirmed as Portugal returns to green list
Tamworth Herald
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said the new list was "cautious"