Thomas Tuchel: Liverpool clash will be stress test for Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku
Published
Thomas Tuchel believes Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea will face a major “stress test” against Liverpool at Anfield.Full Article
Published
Thomas Tuchel believes Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea will face a major “stress test” against Liverpool at Anfield.Full Article
It's time to hear from the Blues head coach once again as his team take on another Premier League title challenger this weekend on..
Blues fans are demanding Thomas Tuchel to start these two players that have been on the lips of most people in the build-up to this..