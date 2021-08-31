Scotland is not a world leader on climate change, claims Greta Thunberg
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has said she does not believe Scotland is a world leader on climate change, as the Scottish Government claims.Full Article
Glasgow is set to host the COP26 climate conference in November this year.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg says she does not think Glasgow's COP26 summit will lead to "much results".