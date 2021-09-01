Former chancellor Philip Hammond receives rebuke from lobbying watchdog
Published
A watchdog has rebuked former chancellor Philip Hammond for using his government connections to assist a bank he now advises.Full Article
Published
A watchdog has rebuked former chancellor Philip Hammond for using his government connections to assist a bank he now advises.Full Article
Hammond contacted senior official on behalf of a bank he was advising
Hammond sought to stop ACOBA, Whitehall's lobbying watchdog, from publishing its finding that he had broken official rules by..