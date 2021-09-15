Raab has been demoted following his disastrous handling of the Afghanistan crisis with the brief now going to Liz Truss.Full Article
Cabinet reshuffle: Dominic Raab demoted from Foreign Secretary to Justice brief
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Dominic Raab named Justice Secretary in Cabinet reshuffle - live updates
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser
The Surrey MP has been Foreign Secretary since 2019
Advertisement
More coverage
News24.com | Boris Johnson reshuffles Cabinet for post-pandemic recovery
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday readied a fresh cabinet "to build back better from the pandemic" in a reshuffle..
News24
Williamson sacked and Raab demoted as PM reshuffles his cabinet
Gavin Williamson has been sacked as education secretary in a cabinet reshuffle that has also seen Dominic Raab removed from the..
Sky News