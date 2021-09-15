Cabinet reshuffle: Liz Truss replaces Dominic Raab as foreign secretary
Published
BBC Local News: Norfolk -- Gavin Williamson is also out as education secretary as Boris Johnson rejigs his ministerial team.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Norfolk -- Gavin Williamson is also out as education secretary as Boris Johnson rejigs his ministerial team.Full Article
Raab has been demoted following his disastrous handling of the Afghanistan crisis with the brief now going to Liz Truss.
The Surrey MP has been Foreign Secretary since 2019