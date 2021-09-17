The Duke of Cambridge has revealed the 15 finalists of his inaugural Earthshot Prize, including a 14-year-old child.Full Article
What is the Earthshot Prize? Prince William reveals finalists
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Prince William launched Earthshot Prize so he 'could look his children in the eye' and say he fought climate change
Sky News
Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize so he could look his "children in the eye" and say he "did [his] bit" in the fight..
-
Prince William Unveils Finalists for Environmental Prize
TIME
-
2 Indian projects among 15 finalists for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize
Indian Express
-
Earthshot Prize: Prince William's environment finalists unveiled
BBC News
-
William hails ‘amazing’ nominees for Earthshot Prize as finalists named
Belfast Telegraph