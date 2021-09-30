Latest updates: what's happening at Herefordshire's petrol stations?
Petrol stations are continuing to see queues gathering after a week of increased demand on the forecourts. The country saw a surge in demand for fuel after BP announced they had issues supplying some petrol stations due to a shortage of appropriately trained HGV drivers last week. The government and industry have assured motorists that there is no shortage of fuel, but petrol stations have continued to run dry amid a surge in panic buying.Full Article