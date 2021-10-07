Navy chief Admiral Sir Tony Radakin announced as next head of armed forces
The First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff has been appointed as the new armed forces chief.
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin will become the UK's next military chief - the first time a head of the Royal Navy has been appointed to..
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin is the first Chief of Defence Staff selected from the navy in 20 years.