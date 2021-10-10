NHS England said data also showed that pregnant women accounted for 32% of all females aged between 16 and 49 in intensive care on life supportFull Article
Unvaccinated pregnant women make up 17% of England’s most ill Covid patients
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
CDC finds no increased miscarriage risk for vaccinated women
Doctors are seeing more unvaccinated pregnant patients in the ICU across the nation.
Kris 6 News
OBGYN pleads with pregnant women to get COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors are seeing an uptick of unvaccinated pregnant patients ending up in intensive care units with COVID-19. With increased..
41 Action News