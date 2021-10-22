T20 World Cup: Namibia reach Super 12s as Ireland knocked out
They join Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super 12s
Ireland miss out on a place in the Super 12s of the Men's T20 World Cup as Namibia pull off a shock win to go through.