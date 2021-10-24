TMZ reports that the actor passed away peacefully Sunday morning at his home in L.A after battling stage 4 prostate cancer.Full Article
Friends' Gunther dead at 59 as star James Michael Tyler loses cancer battle
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Friends star James Michael Tyler dies aged 59
Wales Online
The actor played the blond-haired coffee shop worker Gunther in the international hit sitcom
-
James Michael Tyler, Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies of prostate cancer at 59
Chicago S-T
-
'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies after battle with cancer: Reports
PIX 11
-
James Michael Tyler, Central Perk's Gunther on 'Friends,' dies at 59 of prostate cancer
USATODAY.com
-
Friends Star James Michael Tyler Dead at 59 After Cancer Battle
E! Online
Advertisement
More coverage
Friends star James Michael Tyler dies after battle with cancer
Tamworth Herald
He was best known for playing Gunther in the hit series, the coffee shop manager who was in love with Rachel Green, played by..