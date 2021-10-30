A further 41,278 coronavirus cases and 166 related deaths have been reported in the UK, the latest government figures show.Full Article
UK records another 41,278 COVID cases and 166 related deaths
Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight further deaths and 1,207 cases reported
Belfast Telegraph
A further eight Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Study Says Pregnant Women Slower to Respond to COVID-19 Vaccine
VOA News
A new study says it is crucial that pregnant and breastfeeding women receive both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19..
Slovenia eyes possible lockdown as COVID-19 infections surge
SeattlePI.com
B.C. adds 609 cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths as hospitalizations climb again
CTV News
Sweden offers 3rd COVID shot to elderly, health care staff
SeattlePI.com
UK releases latest figures for COVID cases and deaths after technical issues
Sky News