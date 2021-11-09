Andy Murray through in Stockholm Open & faces Jannik Sinner
Britain's Andy Murray keeps his 2021 season going with a straight-set win over Norway's Viktor Durasovic in the Stockholm Open first round.Full Article
Andy Murray defeated top-seeded Jannik Sinner 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open.
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Britain's Dan Evans is through to the Stockholm Open quarter-finals and Andy Murray..
Andy Murray beat qualifier Viktor Durasovic of Norway 6-1, 7-6 (7) to set up a second-round match with top-seeded Jannik Sinner at..