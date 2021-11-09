Stars of House of Gucci dazzle at red carpet premiere
Published
Lady Gaga spread her wings as she arrived at the UK premiere of House of Gucci wearing a sheer purple dress complete with a dramatic cape.Full Article
Published
Lady Gaga spread her wings as she arrived at the UK premiere of House of Gucci wearing a sheer purple dress complete with a dramatic cape.Full Article
Tuesday's UK opening of "House of Gucci" was a fittingly high-fashion affair, with the film's stars hitting the red carpet in..
Big night tonight. The UK premiere of House of Gucci is happening in just about an hour from the time of this writing which means..