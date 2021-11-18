Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sport matching pyjamas after dating rumours
Published
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have added fuel to rumours they are dating by sporting matching pyjamas at a birthday party for the comedian.Full Article
Published
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have added fuel to rumours they are dating by sporting matching pyjamas at a birthday party for the comedian.Full Article
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have further fuelled romance rumours after they were pictured together wearing matching pyjamas.