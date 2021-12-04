Ex-children’s minister: ‘We have a duty to put this right’ after Arthur’s murder
The murder of a six-year-old boy by his stepmother should prompt change around social care, a former children’s minister has suggested.Full Article
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of 32-year-old Emma Tustin