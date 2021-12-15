Liverpool schoolgirl Ava White died from stab wound to neck, inquest told
Published
Twelve-year-old Ava White died from a stab wound to her neck, a coroner said as her inquest was opened.Full Article
Published
Twelve-year-old Ava White died from a stab wound to her neck, a coroner said as her inquest was opened.Full Article
The schoolgirl was assaulted in Liverpool city centre following a Christmas lights switch-on
Ava White, 12, was stabbed to death after a Christmas lights switch-on in Liverpool city centre.