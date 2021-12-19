Sports Personality 2021: Fitness club founder Sam Barlow named Unsung Hero 2021
BBC Local News: Humberside -- Fitmums & Friends founder Sam Barlow is named BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero for 2021.Full Article
Sam Barlow won the Unsung Hero award on BBC Sports Personality of the Year
Fitmums & Friends founder Sam Barlow wins the Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award for her work getting people active..