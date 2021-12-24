Police fatally shoot 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles store dressing room
Published
A 14-year-old girl has died in a Los Angeles clothing store dressing room after police opened fire on an assault suspect.Full Article
Police said the girl was in a dressing room with her mother when a bullet came through the wall.
