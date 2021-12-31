LIVE: New Year's Eve celebrations take place across Brighton
Published
We're bringing live updates as Brighton prepares to welcome in the new year amid concern over Covid-19.Full Article
Published
We're bringing live updates as Brighton prepares to welcome in the new year amid concern over Covid-19.Full Article
The rapid spread Omicron has scuppered many New Year's Eve plans
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City readied to embrace the new year — and bid good riddance to another pandemic-marred 12 months —..