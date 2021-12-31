The Good Morning Britain host has received the gong in recognition of her 32-year broadcasting career including the documentary about her husband Derek Draper's battle with coronavirus.Full Article
Kate Garraway recognised in New Year's Honours List
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Daniel Craig, Joanna Lumley, Kate Garraway: The biggest names on the New Year’s Honours list
DANIEL Craig, Joanna Lumley and Kate Garraway are among the biggest names to be recognised in the New Year’s Honours list.
The Argus
New Year Honours list 2022: Kate Garraway, Martin Lewis and Tony Blair make list
From celebrities to sports people and civilians who have done great things, find out who has been named in the New Year Honours..
The Argus