Coventry City v Derby County
Published
BBC Local News: Coventry and Warwickshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's The FA Cup game between Coventry City and Derby County.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Coventry and Warwickshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's The FA Cup game between Coventry City and Derby County.Full Article
The Rams lost 1-0 to the Sky Blues in the third round tie at the CBS Arena
Rooney revealed at the pre-Coventry City press conference on Friday that the club are again 'allowed to re-sign players' and was..