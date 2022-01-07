Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Live coverage of Saturday's The FA Cup game between Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.
Birmingham City were beaten 1-0 by League One Plymouth Argyle and are out of the FA Cup
Steven Schumacher's Pilgrims are taking on Championship opposition at St Andrew's this evening