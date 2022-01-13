Prince Andrew court case: Duke of York will never return to royal duties after Queen strips military titles
Published
The decision comes after a judge ruled Virginia Giuffre's civil case against the Duke of York could go ahead.Full Article
Published
The decision comes after a judge ruled Virginia Giuffre's civil case against the Duke of York could go ahead.Full Article
Prince Andrew has been forced to relinquish his royal duties as he faces a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted an American woman..