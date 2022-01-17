UK too dangerous for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit
Published
THE Duke of Sussex is taking legal action against the UK government to allow him to pay privately for police security.Full Article
Published
THE Duke of Sussex is taking legal action against the UK government to allow him to pay privately for police security.Full Article
Harry now lives in the United States with wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, Lilibet Diana and her brother Archie.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a busy year ahead and here are some of the highlights that could be on the horizon. Buzz60’s..