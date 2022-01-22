Death toll rises after air strike on Yemen prison
Published
The death toll from a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a prison run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has climbed to at least 82 detainees, an aid group has said.Full Article
Published
The death toll from a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a prison run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels has climbed to at least 82 detainees, an aid group has said.Full Article
The Saudi-led airstrike on Friday was part of an intense air and ground offensive that marked an escalation in Yemen’s years-long..