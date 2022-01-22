Manchester City run comes to an end with draw at Southampton
Published
Manchester City were denied a 13th consecutive Premier League win as Southampton held on to claim a deserved point in a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.Full Article
Published
Manchester City were denied a 13th consecutive Premier League win as Southampton held on to claim a deserved point in a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.Full Article
Southampton hold on for a well-earned draw at St Mary's to end Manchester City's 12-game winning run in the Premier League.
Southampton hold on for a well-earned draw at St Mary's to end Manchester City's 12-game winning run in the Premier League.