John Lennon’s son announces digital auction of Beatles memorabilia
Published
An assortment of Beatles memorabilia, including outfits worn by John Lennon and hand-written notes by Paul McCartney, will feature in a new digital auction.Full Article
Published
An assortment of Beatles memorabilia, including outfits worn by John Lennon and hand-written notes by Paul McCartney, will feature in a new digital auction.Full Article
John Lennon's eldest son Julian will keep the physical items as he sells digital versions of them.