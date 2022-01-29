Women's FA Cup: Manchester City thump Nottingham Forest 8-0 to reach fifth round
Published
Manchester City put eight past third-tier side Nottingham Forest at the City Ground to cruise into the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.Full Article
Published
Manchester City put eight past third-tier side Nottingham Forest at the City Ground to cruise into the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.Full Article
Steve Cooper's Reds cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 4-1 thumping of the Premier League Foxes
Leicester City take on Nottingham Forest this afternoon as their FA Cup defence continues