US death toll from Covid-19 hits 900,000
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 111
Terra Daily
Antananarivo (AFP) Feb 11, 2022
Madagascar's death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai rose to 111 Friday, with most of..
-
Madagascar cyclone toll hits 94 as rescuers advance
Terra Daily
-
Covid-19: India records 58,077 new cases, 657 deaths in last 24 hours
IndiaTimes
-
ISIS leader probably rigged his house to explode, U.S. says, but questions about death toll remain
Washington Post
-
Ont. reports 44 more virus-related deaths as number of COVID-19 patients in hospital dips below 2,000
CP24
Advertisement
More coverage
Whitmer Death Toll...Election 2022
Rumble
As you go to vote for a Mich. Gov. in 2022...don't forget about the blood on this woman's hands.