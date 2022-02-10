Johnson warns of ‘dangerous moment’ in Ukraine tensions
Published
Vladimir Putin must not be allowed to “bully” eastern Europe, Boris Johnson said as he warned the continent faced its biggest security crisis in decades.Full Article
Published
Vladimir Putin must not be allowed to “bully” eastern Europe, Boris Johnson said as he warned the continent faced its biggest security crisis in decades.Full Article
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of NATO Jens Stoltenberg issued a warning over Russia-Ukraine tensions on..
Watch VideoHigh-stakes diplomacy and military maneuvering continued Wednesday as Britain launched its own diplomatic effort to help..
Boris Johnson has warned "the stakes are very high" amid ongoing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, and warned that the next..