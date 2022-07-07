Leeds Utd complete signing of winger Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord
Published
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds United complete signing of Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra from Dutch club Feyenoord.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds United complete signing of Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra from Dutch club Feyenoord.Full Article
Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Colombia international Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord, with the 23-year-old penning a..