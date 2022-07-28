Luke Donald tipped to replace Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain
Henrik Stenson has reiterated his disappointment at losing the Ryder Cup captaincy amid reports that Luke Donald will lead Europe in Rome next year.
The former world No. 1 is tasked with leading the European side in their efforts to recapture the Ryder Cup