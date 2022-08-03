Sky News reports that the European Court of Human Rights says it will not interfere with the decisions of the national courts to to block the withdrawal of 12-year-old Archie's life-support.Full Article
European Court of Human Rights denies Archie Battersbee's family's latest appeal
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BREAKING Archie Battersbee’s parents receive crushing European Court of Human Rights verdict
Tamworth Herald
The European Court of Human Rights [ECHR] has refused an application to halt the withdrawal of life support for the 12-year-old boy..
Advertisement
More coverage
Archie Battersbee’s parents submit application to ECHR
ODN
The parents of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have submitted an application to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in a bid to..
Archie Battersbee's mum says two countries have offered treatment
Leicester Mercury