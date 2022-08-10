Tyler West, Ellie Simmonds and Matt Goss look set to go far in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing according to the early odds.Full Article
BBC Strictly Come Dancing 2022 already has a clear favourite to win
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
