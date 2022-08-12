Thornton Heath: Residents to return to homes after fatal gas blast
Published
BBC Local News: London -- About 80 homes were evacuated following Monday's blast in south London.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- About 80 homes were evacuated following Monday's blast in south London.Full Article
The leader of Merton Council Ross Garrod says more than 200 residents have been told to leave their homes as a precautionary..
Gas engineers had been working in the street and digging holes in recent days, residents say.