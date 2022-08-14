10 brilliant queer South Asian films and TV shows to binge-watch

In recent years LGBTQ+ South Asian representation on the small and big screens has come on leaps and bounds.



From the first sapphic Bollywood film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga to the touching character arc of Nas on Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge, there’s a rich array of characters that will make you laugh, cry or simply just feel seen.



Here’s a list of some of the best queer South Asian representation out there.



*Ackley Bridge*



Amy-Leigh Hickmans as Nasreen “Nas” Paracha in Ackley Bridge. (YouTube/Channel 4)