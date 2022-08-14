Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to bring goals to Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Luis Diaz can score 10 to 15 goals a season as he steps into the role vacated by the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.Full Article
It was a mixed night for Liverpool’s South Americans as Darwin Nunez was sent off on his home debut, but Luis Diaz scored a..
Jurgen Klopp is confident the goals will come for Luis Diaz after the winger was wasteful in the 2-2 draw at Fulham last weekend...