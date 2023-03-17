Manchester City v Burnley: Pep Guardiola prepares to welcome back 'legend' Vincent Kompany
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's The FA Cup game between Manchester City and Burnley.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's The FA Cup game between Manchester City and Burnley.Full Article
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he isn't surprised how well Burnley are doing under the guidance of his former captain..