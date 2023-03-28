Yousaf becomes the first Muslim to lead a major political party in the UK and will today become the youngest ever First Minister.Full Article
Humza Yousaf to become youngest First Minister of Scotland in historic day at Holyrood
Scotland's new first minister to be named today after Holyrood vote
Humza Yousaf is expected to be declared Scotland's new first minister later today.
Scotland: Humza Yousaf Wins SNP Race To Be Country’s Next Leader
Scottish nationalists picked Humza Yousaf to be the country’s next leader on Monday (27 March) after a bitterly fought contest..
