Council tax would be frozen for a year, Labour propose as campaign launches
Published
BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- Sir Keir Starmer says the tax could be kept at its current rate with an expanded windfall tax on energy firms.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- Sir Keir Starmer says the tax could be kept at its current rate with an expanded windfall tax on energy firms.Full Article
Sir Keir Starmer will promise "lower taxes for working people", as he launches Labour's local election campaign on Thursday.