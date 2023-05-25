Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward 'devastated' on Reds missing out on Champions League
Published
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he is "devastated" the club have missed out on a spot in next season's Champions League.Full Article
Published
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he is "devastated" the club have missed out on a spot in next season's Champions League.Full Article
Salah has 30 goals for the season but it wasn't enough to help his side qualify for the Champions League.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he is "devastated" the club have missed out on a spot in next season's Champions League.