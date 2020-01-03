Global  

Elizabeth Warren’s Fourth-Quarter Total Is $21.2 Million, Her Campaign Says

NYTimes.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Ms. Warren’s fund-raising haul for the last three months of the year represented a slight dip and placed her behind three top rivals.
News video: 'Democracy hangs in the balance': Warren on NYE

'Democracy hangs in the balance': Warren on NYE 01:38

 Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to re-energize her White House campaign in a New Year's Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that "democracy hangs in the balance" five weeks before nominating contests begin in early February. Gavino Garay reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren raised $21.2 million in fourth quarter of 2019

Elizabeth Warren raised $21.2 million in fourth quarter of 2019(CNN)Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign announced Friday morning that it raised $21.2 million in the final quarter of 2019, falling...
WorldNews Also reported by •NYTimes.comReutersFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comMediaite

Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to reenergize her White House campaign in a New Year's Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that "democracy...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

dwinfrey72

TishJamesRocks! RT @myhlee: What we know so far of Democrats' fourth quarter fundraising: Sanders: $34.5M Buttigieg: $24.7M Biden: $22.7M Warren: $21.2M Y… 41 seconds ago

mortgageconsult

Pam #Resist Elizabeth Warren’s Fourth-Quarter Total Is $21.2 Million, Campaign Says https://t.co/mrpuuiNWXm TOO MUCH ATTENTION ON THE MONEY 1 minute ago

gdcox1

GD Cox RT @BreitbartNews: Elizabeth Warren Raises $21.2 Million in Fourth Quarter — Less Than Sanders, Biden, and Buttigieg https://t.co/wLCBruTYw2 1 minute ago

southasiansnews

South Asians News Elizabeth Warren Raises $21.2 Million In Fourth Quarter Of 2019 - https://t.co/n87whHs0Y0 https://t.co/geNXEy2iuC 1 minute ago

MolonIii

CheriMolonLabeIII💋Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Warren Raises $21.2 Million in Fourth Quarter -- Less Than Sanders, Biden https://t.co/vGiCl4UZUd @BreitbartNews #AAG… 3 minutes ago

ThePandemoniac

The Pandemoniac RT @jgownder: Only $1.5 million less than "frontrunner" Joe Biden. I gave to Warren. Let's do this! @ewarren Elizabeth Warren’s Fourth-Qua… 3 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Elizabeth Warren’s Fourth-Quarter Total Is $21.2 Million, Her Campaign Says https://t.co/CPMpHgwOxc https://t.co/z82LVunsoI 4 minutes ago

Rizzuti09

🏳️‍🌈Drew Rizzuti 🏳️‍🌈 RT @merica: Q4 fundraising: Sanders: $34.5m https://t.co/O6ZCFkaPLa Buttigieg: $24.7m https://t.co/z70sawdfUH Biden: $22.7m https://t.co/Z… 5 minutes ago

